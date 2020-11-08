YG’s “FDT” rises to #1 on iTunes chart after Trump loses election to Biden

Hours after the news broke that Joe Biden had defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, YG and the late Nipsey Hussle's 2016 song "FDT" (aka "Fuck Donald Trump") rose to #1 on the US iTunes chart, Complex and Chart Data report:

The song had already seen a rise in sales and streams since election day, according to Billboard:

YG's virulent anti-Trump anthem "FDT," featuring the late Nipsey Hussle, saw huge spikes in both sales and streams on Tuesday (Nov. 3). The song grew from a negligible amount of sales the day before to 1,000 on Election Day, an overall gain of 221%, while it leapt from 240,000 to 1,050,000 in on-demand streams over the same period, a 338% rise, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

The song even found its way onto CNN when someone blasted it at one of the many nationwide celebrations that CNN covered:

And it was blasted outside the White House:

Naturally, YG celebrated Trump's defeat and his song's resurgence on social media:

YG also parodied Trump in the video for "Jealous" earlier this year, and in the wake of George Floyd's murder, he released a sequel to "FD," "FTP" (Fuck The Police), and filmed the video at a protest in Hollywood that he also spoke at and helped organize with Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and BLD PWR.