Yo La Tengo 2021 Hanukkah shows on sale this week

At their SummerStage in Central Park show on Friday, Yo La Tengo announced they'd be bringing their Hanukkah show tradition back to Bowery Ballroom this year after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic. Those shows have now been officially announced, running Sunday, November 28 - Sunday, December 5 at Bowery Ballroom.

Tickets for all eight Hanukkah shows go on sale Friday, October 8 at noon.

If you're unfamiliar, each Hanukkah show features a surprise opening artist and comedian. Yo La Tengo's main set also includes a guest playing with them, and the encore features another surprise guest. Those guests have been everyone from Sun Ra Arkestra, Jeff Tweedy, Superchunk, Snail Mail, Graham Nash, and The Feelies to Jim Gaffigan, John Oliver, Todd Barry, Fred Armisen and more. Ira writes:

Hi everybody, here to tell you that Hanukkah is just around the corner. (No kidding--it's early this year!) And that we are going to return to the Bowery Ballroom and play all eight nights, just like we did before life got in the way. Comics, opening acts, whatever other nonsense we can cobble together, and the money will be given away. I'd consider writing more, but it still feels a little unreal to be contemplating this. And yet here we are.

Check out pics from Yo La Tengo Hanukkahs past below.