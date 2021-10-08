Yo La Tengo 2021 Hanukkah shows on sale

Tickets for Yo La Tengo's 2021 Hanukkah shows at Bowery Ballroom (Nov 28 - Dec 5) go on sale today at noon.

If you're unfamiliar, each Hanukkah show features a surprise opening artist and comedian. Yo La Tengo's main set also includes a guest playing with them, and the encore features another surprise guest. Those guests have been everyone from Sun Ra Arkestra, Jeff Tweedy, Superchunk, Snail Mail, Robyn Hitchcock, Graham Nash, and The Feelies to Jim Gaffigan, John Oliver, Todd Barry, Fred Armisen and more. Plus: proceeds go to a different charity each night.

Check out pics from previous Yo La Tengo Hanukkah shows: