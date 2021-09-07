Yo La Tengo add 3 intimate NYC shows (one “Freewheeling”) to tour
Yo La Tengo were forced to reschedule their free show at SummerStage in Central Park for October 1 because of Hurricane Ida. They've now announced that they'll be playing three very intimate NYC shows before SummerStage. They happen at Ridgewood venue TV Eye on September 14, 15, and 23. The first two dates are full on electric shows, and the third is a "freewheeling" acoustic/request show. Tickets to nights one, two, and three go on sale Wednesday, September 8 at 10 AM.
Yo La Tengo's tour picks up right after the first two TV Eye shows and includes stops in Providence, Philadelphia, Jersey City, Woodsist Festival in Accord NY, and more, with West Coast dates following in October. They're requiring that people show proof of COVID vaccination to attend, and say they "would prefer that everyone in attendance wear masks." See all dates below.
YO LA TENGO: 2021-2022 TOUR
09/14/21 Ridgewood, NY TV Eye US
09/15/21 Ridgewood, NY TV Eye US
09/17/21 Holyoke, MA Gateway City Arts US
09/18/21 Providence, RI Columbus Theatre US
09/19/21 Fairfield, CT The Warehouse US
09/21/21 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer US
09/22/21 Arden, DE Arden Gild Hall US
09/23/21 Ridgewood, NY TV Eye US
09/24/21 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall US
09/25/21 Accord, NY Woodsist festival US
10/01/21 NYC SummerStage at Central Park
10/13/21 Grass Valley, CA Grass Valley Center for the Arts US
10/15/21 - 10/16/21 Sonoma, CA Huichica festival US
10/18/21 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom US
10/19/21 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom US
10/20/21 Seattle, WA The Crocodile US
11/16/21 Bristol SWX UK
11/17/21 Canterbury Gulbenkian UK
11/19/21 London Royal Festival Hall UK
06/02/22 Barcelona Primavera Sound festival ES