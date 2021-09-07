Yo La Tengo add 3 intimate NYC shows (one “Freewheeling”) to tour

Yo La Tengo were forced to reschedule their free show at SummerStage in Central Park for October 1 because of Hurricane Ida. They've now announced that they'll be playing three very intimate NYC shows before SummerStage. They happen at Ridgewood venue TV Eye on September 14, 15, and 23. The first two dates are full on electric shows, and the third is a "freewheeling" acoustic/request show. Tickets to nights one, two, and three go on sale Wednesday, September 8 at 10 AM.

Yo La Tengo's tour picks up right after the first two TV Eye shows and includes stops in Providence, Philadelphia, Jersey City, Woodsist Festival in Accord NY, and more, with West Coast dates following in October. They're requiring that people show proof of COVID vaccination to attend, and say they "would prefer that everyone in attendance wear masks." See all dates below.

YO LA TENGO: 2021-2022 TOUR

09/14/21 Ridgewood, NY TV Eye US

09/15/21 Ridgewood, NY TV Eye US

09/17/21 Holyoke, MA Gateway City Arts US

09/18/21 Providence, RI Columbus Theatre US

09/19/21 Fairfield, CT The Warehouse US

09/21/21 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer US

09/22/21 Arden, DE Arden Gild Hall US

09/23/21 Ridgewood, NY TV Eye US

09/24/21 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall US

09/25/21 Accord, NY Woodsist festival US

10/01/21 NYC SummerStage at Central Park

10/13/21 Grass Valley, CA Grass Valley Center for the Arts US

10/15/21 - 10/16/21 Sonoma, CA Huichica festival US

10/18/21 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom US

10/19/21 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom US

10/20/21 Seattle, WA The Crocodile US

11/16/21 Bristol SWX UK

11/17/21 Canterbury Gulbenkian UK

11/19/21 London Royal Festival Hall UK

06/02/22 Barcelona Primavera Sound festival ES