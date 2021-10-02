Yo La Tengo announce 2021 Hanukkah shows at Bowery Ballroom

Yo La Tengo played SummerStage at Central Park on Friday night and, like they did in 2017, Ira Kaplan brought out his mom to cover "My Little Corner of the World," which was a hit for Anita Bryant in 1960. And like in 2017, this also heralded the announcement that Yo La Tengo would be doing Hanukkah shows at Bowery Ballroom this year.

Hanukkah runs November 28 - December 6 this year, and these annual Yo La Tengo shows are a welcome return after skipping 2020 due to the pandemic. (They did play a virtual show last year, though) There's been no official announcement via Bowery Ballroom but expect that soon. Stay tuned.

Also stay tuned for pics from tonight's Yo La Tengo's Summerstage show.

