Yo La Tengo announce 2022 Hanukkah run at Bowery Ballroom

Yo La Tengo have announced the 2022 edition of their annual Hanukkah run at Bowery Ballroom from December 18 - 25.

The band helpfully fill in the details of how these shows work: "If you've celebrated the holiday with us before, you already know that we'll duct tape the electric menorah to the bass amp, and every night Yo La Tengo will play a set (if history repeats itself, no song will be repeated during the run). There'll be a comic and an opening band that won't be unannounced until doors open each night. And if we can convince anyone else to join in, they'll be there too. The proceeds will be go to charity. If you haven't celebrated the holiday with us before, maybe it's time that you did."

As for those unannounced special guests, 2021 included Low, Bush Tetras, The Dream Syndicate, Fred Armisen, Sun Ra Arkestra, Joe Pera, and more. It's always a good time.

Tickets for Yo La Tengo Hanukkah 2022 go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 AM.

Check out the flyer and a few photos from Hanukkah 2021 below.