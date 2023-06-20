Yo La Tengo announce 2023 Hanukkah run at Bowery Ballroom

"Hi everybody, I don't think it will surprise anybody out there to learn that we in Yo La Tengo are traditionalists," Yo La Tengo's Ira Kaplan says, announcing the 2023 edition of their annual Hanukkah run at NYC's Bowery Ballroom. "We like to celebrate the onset of summer the same way you do: with ballgames, cookouts, and announcing our Hanukkah shows in December. That’s right, it's beginning to look a lot like Hanukkah, and we're going to be back at the Bowery Ballroom this year to play all eight nights. As I'm running to the store to buy charcoal, allow me to cut and paste from last year's message: If you've celebrated the holiday with us before, you already know that we'll duct tape the electric menorah to the bass amp, and every night Yo La Tengo will play a set (if history repeats itself, no song will be repeated during the run). There'll be a comic and an opening band that will be unannounced until doors open each night. And if we can convince anyone else to join in, they'll be there too. The proceeds will be go to charity. If you haven't celebrated the holiday with us before, maybe it's time that you did."

This year's eight Hanukkah shows run December 7-14 at Bowery Ballroom. and tickets go on sale on Friday, June 23 at 10 AM.

As Ira mentions, Yo La Tengo repeat no songs through the run, and each night features a surprise music and comedy opener, as well as a special guest(s) who play with them during their set. There's usually another special guest for the encore. Proceeds go to a different charity each night. It's one of the great NYC holiday traditions.

Check out pics, recaps and video from YLT Hanukkah 2022 below, which featured appearances from Sun Ra Arkestra, Marky Ramone, Lambchop, and more.