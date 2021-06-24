Yo La Tengo announce fall tour dates

Yo La Tengo have announced fall tour dates, hitting the East Coast in September including Holyoke, Providence, Philly, Arden, Woodsist Fest, and Jersey City, and will play West Coast dates in October, including Huichica Sonoma, Portland, and Seattle. All dates are listed below.

The Jersey City show happens at White Eagle Hall on 9/24 and tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM.

The band also have UK dates in November, but so far no word on whether Yo La Tengo's much-loved annual Hanukkah run at Bowery Ballroom will happen this year. Stay tuned.

Yo La Tengo - 2021 Tour Dates:

9.17.21 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

9.18.21 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

9.21.21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

9.22.21 – Arden, DE @ Arden Gild Hall

9.25.21 – Accord, NY @ Woodsist Fesitval

9.24.21 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

10.15.21 - Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Sonoma

10.16.21 – Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Sonoma

10.18.21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10.19.21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10.20.21 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Showroom

11.16.21 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

11.17.21 – Canterbury, UK @ Gulbenkian

11.19.21 – London, UK @ EFG London Jazz Festival at Royal Festival Hall