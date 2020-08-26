Yo La Tengo announce new EP, share Byrds’ cover, “Wasn’t Born to Follow”

Yo La Tengo, who just released an album of ethereal drones, are back with a new EP titled Sleepless Night which will be out October 9 via Matador. The record is mostly covers, with songs by The Byrds, The Delmore Brothers, Bob Dylan, Ronnie Lane, and The Flying Machine, plus Yo La Tengo original, "Bleeding."

The songs were initially released as one side of an LP included within a limited-edition catalogue for The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s (LACMA) forthcoming retrospective for the Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara. The Matador release will have all six songs on one side of the vinyl record, with the flipside featuring an etching by YLT bassist James McNew. The cover art is by Nara.

The band have shared their cover of The Byrds' "Wasn't Born to Follow." Ira Kaplan says, "I’m sure I heard the Byrds’ song for the first time when my mom took me and a bunch of my friends to see Easy Rider. (One kid was forbidden by his parents from joining us, as was my younger brother. My dad took my brother to see Butch Cassidy instead, and I’m guessing my friend stayed home and did homework.)" Listen to that, and read more of Ira's notes about the EP, below.

Yo La Tengo recently played two socially distanced shows at MASS MoCA, and will reissue 1995's Electr-o-Pura for its 25th anniversary.

Tracklist

Blues Stay Away

Wasn’t Born to Follow

Roll On Babe

It Takes a Lot to Laugh

Bleeding

Smile a Little Smile for Me

