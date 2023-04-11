Yo La Tengo announce North American summer tour
Yo La Tengo recently wrapped up a tour supporting their great new album This Stupid World, and have just announced more North American dates, which will have them out on the Eastern half of the continent in June. The tour kicks off in Jersey City and includes stops in DC, Montreal, Toronto, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Knoxville, Atlanta and more. All dates are listed below.
The Jersey City show is at White Eagle Hall on June 9, and tickets for all North American headline dates go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM.
YO LA TENGO: 2023 TOUR
Mon, Apr 10 - Dublin, IE - 3 Olympia
Wed, Apr 12 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall
Thu, Apr 13 - Bristol, UK - SWX
Fri, Apr 14 - London, UK - The London Palladium
Sun, Apr 16 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
Tue, Apr 18 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
Wed, Apr 19 - Rotterdam, NL – LantarenVenster
Thu, Apr 20 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefaehrlich
Fri, Apr 21 - Copenhagen, DK - Bremen Teater
Sun, Apr 23 - Cologne, DE - Gloria Theatre
Mon, Apr 24 Prague, Czech Republic - MEETFACTORY
Tue, Apr 25 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt
Thu, Apr 27 - Paris, FR - La Cigale
Sat, Apr 29 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo
Sun, Apr 30 - Murcia, ES - WARM UP Festival
Tue, May 2 - Madrid, ES – Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío
Wed, May 3 - Bilbao, ES - Santana 27
Thu, May 4 – Bordeaux, FR – Rockschool Barbey
Fri, June 9 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall
Sat, June 10 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis
Tue, June 13 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
Wed, June 14 - South Deerfield, MA - Tree House Brewing Company (Outdoors)
Thu, June 15 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
Fri, June 16 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
Sun, June 18 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Mon, June 19 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Wed, June 21 - Homer, NY - Center For the Arts
Thu, June 22 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
Fri, June 23 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Beer Garden
Sat, June 24 - Chicago, IL - Metro
Mon, June 26 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
Tue, June 27 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
Wed, June 28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
Fri, July 28 - Sun July 30 - Yuzawa,
JP - Fuji Rock Festival 2023
Check out pics from YLT's recent Brooklyn Steel show: