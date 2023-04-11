Yo La Tengo announce North American summer tour

Yo La Tengo recently wrapped up a tour supporting their great new album This Stupid World, and have just announced more North American dates, which will have them out on the Eastern half of the continent in June. The tour kicks off in Jersey City and includes stops in DC, Montreal, Toronto, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Knoxville, Atlanta and more. All dates are listed below.

The Jersey City show is at White Eagle Hall on June 9, and tickets for all North American headline dates go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM.

YLT_TourFlyer_square loading...

YO LA TENGO: 2023 TOUR

Mon, Apr 10 - Dublin, IE - 3 Olympia

Wed, Apr 12 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

Thu, Apr 13 - Bristol, UK - SWX

Fri, Apr 14 - London, UK - The London Palladium

Sun, Apr 16 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

Tue, Apr 18 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

Wed, Apr 19 - Rotterdam, NL – LantarenVenster

Thu, Apr 20 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefaehrlich

Fri, Apr 21 - Copenhagen, DK - Bremen Teater

Sun, Apr 23 - Cologne, DE - Gloria Theatre

Mon, Apr 24 Prague, Czech Republic - MEETFACTORY

Tue, Apr 25 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt

Thu, Apr 27 - Paris, FR - La Cigale

Sat, Apr 29 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo

Sun, Apr 30 - Murcia, ES - WARM UP Festival

Tue, May 2 - Madrid, ES – Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío

Wed, May 3 - Bilbao, ES - Santana 27

Thu, May 4 – Bordeaux, FR – Rockschool Barbey

Fri, June 9 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

Sat, June 10 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

Tue, June 13 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

Wed, June 14 - South Deerfield, MA - Tree House Brewing Company (Outdoors)

Thu, June 15 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

Fri, June 16 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Sun, June 18 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Mon, June 19 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Wed, June 21 - Homer, NY - Center For the Arts

Thu, June 22 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

Fri, June 23 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Beer Garden

Sat, June 24 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Mon, June 26 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

Tue, June 27 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

Wed, June 28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Fri, July 28 - Sun July 30 - Yuzawa,

JP - Fuji Rock Festival 2023

Check out pics from YLT's recent Brooklyn Steel show: