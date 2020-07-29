Yo La Tengo announce socially distant shows at MASS MoCA, share Matmos collab

Yo La Tengo have announced they'll play two socially distanced shows at MASS MoCA on August 7 & 8. Each show will have the band playing acoustic, outside in MASS MoCA’s Courtyard D concert venue, with the band performing from an elevated gallery some 20 feet above the ground. Each show is capped at 100 audience members

The shows will follow strict COVID-19 safety guidelines, including contactless ticketing, and they're asking that the audience wear masks at all times unless eating or drinking. You'll have to bring your own chair, too. Guidelines are listed here, and this is an artist representation of what the show will look like:

Meanwhile, Yo La Tengo just released We Have Amnesia Sometimes, a new album of ambient drones recorded during lockdown at their rehearsal space. You can listen to that below.

Yo La Tengo are also on Matmos' new guest-filled collaborative album. They just shared the collaboration with Yo La Tengo, "Lo! Lavender River Karez," which you can listen to below.