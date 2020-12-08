Yo La Tengo announce virtual Hanukkah show

Yo La Tengo's annual Hanukkah shows, which began at Maxwell's and for the last few years have been at Bowery Ballroom, are an NYC holiday tradition. With the pandemic those aren't happening, obviously, but Ira, Georgia and James have just announced they'll be playing a virtual Hanukkah show on December 18 (the last night of Hanukkah), live from WNYC's Greene Space at 9 PM. Like they do with the in-person shows, there will be a surprise opening band, a comedian, and more surprises during YLT's set and encore. You never know who might show up.

Tickets are on sale and benefit the National Independent Venue Association.

Check out recaps and pics from Yo La Tengo Hanukkahs past here.

Yo La Tengo released the Sleepless Night EP and We Have Amnesia Sometimes earlier this year.