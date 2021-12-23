Yo La Tengo cancel NYC NYE shows

As the Omicron surge continues, the cancellation of December and January shows do too, and here's another one: Yo La Tengo have called off their early and late New Year's Eve shows scheduled at City Winery NYC. The band posted a message on Instagram, which reads:

From City Winery NYC: Due to rapidly changing circumstances the Yo La Tengo early & late shows scheduled for Friday, December 31st have been cancelled. As always, our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our guests, artists, and staff and we hope you will join us again at City Winery soon. Full refunds are available from the City Winery box office.

The cancellation comes not long after City Winery said they'd require negative COVID tests and proof of vaccination to attend events at their NYC location.

See pictures from Yo La Tengo's 2021 Hanukkah shows below.