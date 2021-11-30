If you play Yo La Tengo Hanukkah Bingo, it's a pretty safe bet that your Todd Barry and Sun Ra Arkestra squares are going to get filled at some point across the eight nights. This year, that was Night 2 (11/29).

Led by 97-year-old Marshall Allen, Sun Ra Arkestra opened the night with a joyous set, and their horns joined Yo La Tengo for the second half of their set which included "My Heart's Reflection," "Dreaming," and "More Stars Than There Are in Heaven," plus covers of Rex Garvin's "Emulsified" and Jad Fair's "Principal Punishes Students With Bad Impressions." Their main set ended with a cover of Sun Ra's "Nuclear War."

Before the horns were brought out, Yo La Tengo's Night 2 set included "Stupid Things," "Awhileaway," "Tiny Birds," "86-Second Blowout," "Paul is Dead" and more. For the encore, where they highlight Jewish songwriters, they brought out Todd Barry to play drums on Blue Oyster Cult's "This Ain't the Summer of Love," and then treated the crowd to songs by The Ramones ("Can't Make it On Time"), The Cramps ("TV Set") and The Shangri-Las ("Heaven Only Knows"). Check out the full Night 2 setlist, via Frank & Earthy, below.

Speaking of Todd, he has apparently made an appearance at all 20 Yo La Tengo Hanukkah residencies, going back to their Maxwell's days. Huzzah, Todd!

Night 2's mix CD was made by WFMU's Monica Lynch, and proceeds from the night benefitted The Trevor Project. Check out Instagram pics and video from the whole night below.

While the rest of the week as previously sold-out, more tickets have been released for tonight (11/30), Wednesday (12/1) and Thursday (12/2). More tickets might get released for the final three shows, it's worth checking the ticket page.

Read our recap of Night 1 here.

SETLIST: Yo La Tengo @ Bowery Ballroom 11/29/2021 (Hanukkah Night 2)

Stupid Things

Ashes

Awhileaway

Tiny Birds

Madeline

Paul Is Dead

I Was the Fool Beside You For Too Long

86-Second Blowout

Here You Are >

My Heart’s Reflection (with Sun Ra Arkestra horns)

Dreaming (Sun Ra) (with Arkestra horns)

Principal Punishes Students With Bad Impressions (Jad Fair) (with Arkestra horns)

Emulsified (Rex Garvin & the Mighty Cravers) (with Arkestra horns)

More Stars Than There Are In Heaven (boogie version) (with Arkestra horns)

Nuclear War (Sun Ra) (with Arkestra horns)

*(encore)*

This Ain’t the Summer of Love (Blue Oyster Cult) (with Todd Barry on drums)

Can’t Make It On Time (The Ramones)

TV Set (The Cramps)

Heaven Only Knows (Jeff Barry/Ellie Greenwich)

Setlist via Jesse Jarnow / Frank & Earthy