Yo La Tengo Hanukkah Night 3: Marisa Anderson & William Tyler, Ivan Julian, more (pics, setlist, video)

Yo La Tengo's annual Hanukkah celebration rolls on, and Night 3 featured Marisa Anderson & William Tyler, who released a collaborative album, Lost Futures, back in August. This was the guitarists' first East Coast show as a duo, and Yo La Tengo also joined them for "Haunted By Water," which they used an hourglass to time the length of the song (exactly five minutes).

Tyler and Anderson then joined Yo La Tengo for their entire main set, which included "The Point of It," "The Ballad of Red Buckets," "Flying Lesson (Hot Chicken #1)," "Shaker," "Satellite," and "Pass the Hatchet, I Think I’m Goodkind," as well as covers of Bob Dylan ("Love Minus Zero/No Limit"), Jonathan Richman ("She Cracked") and the Delmore Brothers ("Blues Stay Away").

For the encore, Yo La Tengo brought out Voidoids guitarist Ivan Julian for a set of Richard Hell songs: "The Kid With the Replaceable Head," the Hell arrangement of Dylan's "Going, Going, Gone," and the evening's final song, "Blank Generation." Check out Yo La Tengo's setlist, via Jesse Jarnow's Frank & Earthy blog, and video of YLT playing "Satellite" and "She Cracked," below.

Roy Wood Jr was the night's comedian, and the Night 3 mix CD was made by Jeff Parker. Proceeds from the night went to the Texas Civil Rights Project.

Pictures from the whole night by Ellen Qbertplaya are in this post, and you can also read recaps of Night 1 and Night 2.

Yo La Tengo will be back at Bowery Ballroom tonight for Hanukkah Night 4 with more surprise guests. Tickets are still available but the rest of the week is currently sold out (though more tickets could get released).

SETLIST: Yo La Tengo @ Bowery Ballroom 11/30/2021 (Hanukkah Night 3)

The Fireside >

Damage

The Point Of It

Love Minus Zero/No Limit (Bob Dylan)

The Ballad of Red Buckets

Shades of Blue (minus MA)

Flying Lesson (Hot Chicken #1)

Satellite

Tears Are In Your Eyes (instrumental) (minus MA)

Shaker

She Cracked (Jonathan Richman)

Double Dare

Pass the Hatchet, I Think I’m Goodkind >

Blues Stay Away From Me (Delmore Bros.)

*(encore)* with Ivan Julian on guitar/vocals

The Kid With the Replaceable Head (Richard Hell)

Going, Going, Gone (Bob Dylan) (Richard Hell arrangement)

Blank Generation (Richard Hell)

Setlist via Frank & Earthy