Yo La Tengo Hanukkah Night 5: Horsegirl, Eugene Mirman, more (pics, video, setlist)

Yo La Tengo's Hanukkah 2022 celebration rolled on on Thursday with friends old and new. Their Matador Records labelmates Horsegirl opened the festivities, playing songs off this year's excellent debut album and a cover of Guided by Voices' "As We Go Up, We Go Down."

Eugene Mirman, who has played many a Yo La Tengo Hanukkah, was the Night 5 comedian, and he told the crowd how he was supposed to play last year, but got the flu and had to cancel. In addition to some jokes, he brought out pals Matt Savage and Christian Cundari to sing a few holiday songs they'd written together, including "How Do You Lie to Your Child About Santa."

Yo La Tengo don't repeat any songs during their eight-show Hanukkah run, and Night 5 opened with "You Are Here." They played a few more after that, including "Mr Tough," before welcoming Travis Good of The Sadies to join them for most of the set, including covers of Paul Revere & The Raiders' "Kicks" and The Hondells' "Little Honda," which YLT released as a single in 1998, closing out their main set.

Travis joined Yo La Tengo for the encore as well, which included a tribute to his brother and Sadies bandmate, Dallas Good, who died in February, along with covers of Dylan, Jonathan Richman, and Carole King & Gerry Goffin's "Wasn’t Born To Follow" which was famously covered by The Byrds.

Check out Yo La Tengo's setlist, via Jesse Jarnow's Frank & Earthy blog, and photos from the whole night by Ellen Qbertplaya, and a few fan-shot videoes below.

Yo La Tengo's Georgia Hubley did the Night 5 mix CD, and proceeds from Thursday benefited the Red Hook Initiative.

There are three nights of Yo La Tengo Hanukkah 2022 left, and currently all the shows are sold out, but sometimes they release more tickets, so keep checking.

SETLIST: Yo La Tengo @ Bowery Ballroom 12/21/2022 (Hanukkah Night 5)

via Frank & Earthy

You Are Here

Green Arrow

Shades of Blue

Mr. Tough

Big Day Coming (acoustic)

As the Hour Grows Late (with Travis Good on guitar/vocals)

The Race Is On Again (with TG)

The River of Water (with TG)

One PM Again (with TG)

Kicks (Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil) (with TG)

Clumsy Grandmother Serves Delicious Dessert By Mistake (with TG)

Sudden Organ

Let’s Compromise (Information)

Decora

Little Honda (The Hondells) (with TG)

*(encore)*

Wasn’t Born To Follow (Carole King/Gerry Goffin) (with TG)

Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues (Bob Dylan) (with TG)

She Cracked (Jonathan Richman) (with TG)

A Good Flying Day (The Sadies) (with TG)