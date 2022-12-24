Yo La Tengo Hanukkah Night 6: Mali Obomsawin, Calvin Trillin & more (setlist, video)

Yo La Tengo headed into the home stretch of Hanukkah 2022 on Friday night at Bowery Ballroom. Mali Obomsawin, who released the wonderful Sweet Tooth this year, was the opening act and also joined Yo La Tengo during their main set, including a gorgeous version of "Night Falls in Hoboken" which kicked off the night. Yo La Tengo also paid tribute to Jaimie Branch who played Night 6 2021 and died this August.

Ira, Georgia and James' Night 6 set also included "The Summer," "Let's Be Still," "Cherry Chapstick," "Today is the Day," a cover of The Fugs' "Frenzy," and more, and the main set closed with "Blue Line Swinger." There were no special guests during the encore for once, but they did play covers of Angry Samoans' "Right Side of My Mind," The Velvet Underground's "Candy Says," and The Shangri-La's "Heaven Only Knows." Check out the setlist below.

As for the rest of Hanukkah Night 6, humorist and author Calvin Trillin followed Mali Obiomsawin with a few well-received stories, and proceeds from the show went to Legal Services for Children San Francisco.

Check out recaps of Yo La Tengo's Hanukkah 2022 run shows here.

You can get Yo La Tengo albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

SETLIST: Yo La Tengo @ Bowery Ballroom 12/23/2022 (Hanukkah Night 6) (via)

Night Falls on Hoboken

Damage

Swing for Life

The Summer

Let's Be Still

Tired Hippo

Cherry Chapstick

Did I Tell You

I'll Be Around

I Should Have Known Better

From a Motel 6

Today Is the Day (fast)

Deeper Into Movies

Frenzy (The Fugs cover)

Blue Line Swinger

Encore:

Right Side of My Mind (Angry Samoans cover)

Candy Says (The Velvet Underground cover)

Heaven Only Knows (The Shangri‐Las cover)