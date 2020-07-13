Yo La Tengo join Bandcamp, sharing new tracks

Hoboken indie rock icons Yo La Tengo have finally joined Bandcamp and their first release on the service is this ambient piece with a somewhat self-explanatory title: "James and Ira demonstrate mysticism and some confusion holds (Monday)." For more explaining, here's the band's Ira Kaplan:

If you’ve spent any time hanging out with us at our rehearsal space in Hoboken—that pretty much covers none of you—you’ve heard us playing formlessly (he said, trying to sidestep the word 'improvising'). Most of the songs we’ve written in the last 25 years have begun that way, but often we do it for no other reason than to push away the outside world. In late April, with the outside world weighing on everybody, we determined that the three of us could assemble in Hoboken without disobeying the rules laid out by Governor Murphy, and resumed . . . “practicing” hardly describes it, because we’ve done no practicing per se, and anyway what would be practicing for . . . playing. James set up one microphone in the middle of the room in case we stumbled on something useful for the future. Instead we decided to release something we did right now."

Listen to that below and here's to more of these -- and other stuff -- being uploaded soon.

UPDATE: We didn't have to wait long. Yo La Tengo have been uploading more drony jams every day and you can listen to those below.

Yo La Tengo are reissuing Electr-o-pura for its 25th anniversary in September, and also appear on Matmos' upcoming triple album.

Check out photos from Yo La Tengo's 2019 Hanukkah run: