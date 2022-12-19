Yo La Tengo kicked off Hanukkah 2022 with Lambchop, Barrence Whitfield, & more (pics, setlist, video)

Yo La Tengo kicked off Hanukkah 2022 -- and their eight-night run at Bowery Ballroom -- on Sunday night in festive style, with Barrence Whitfield & The Savages as the opening band and Liz Miele as the comedian of the night.

As usual, Yo La Tengo playfully covered a non-Hanukkah song, slightly rewritten to their purposes -- in this case Doc Pomus' "Seven Day Weekend," played as "Eight Day Weekend." CJ Camerieri and Mike McGinnis joined on horns and stayed with the band for most of their main set, though they were far from the night's only guests. Lambchop's Kurt Wagner, who played Le Poisson Rouge the night before, came-out mid-set to perform his song "Or Thousands of Prizes," which YLT's Ira Kaplan said was the first song they ever saw Lambchop play live. Pavement bassist Mark Ibold came out for the final song of the main set to help pay tribute to Hamish Kilgour by covering The Clean's "Point That Thing Somewhere Else."

Their Night 1 set also included "Sugarcube," "Ohm," "Tiny Birds," "Moby Octopad," "Before We Run," "She May, She Might," "Styles of the Times" and more.

The encore, as usual, was all covers, and featured most of the night's special guests. Savages guitarist Peter Greenberg joined for the whole thing, starting with him singing "Long Gone" by his early-'70s band The Customs. Barrence Whitfield then came out for the last three songs which were all by classic songwriting duo Jerry Leiber & Mike Stoller, ending with The Coasters' "Shoppin' for Clothes," with Kurt Wagner coming out, too.

Check out the full Yo La Tengo setlist, courtesy Jesse Jarnow's Frank & Earthy blog, pictures by P Squared, and fan-shot video below.

Nick Lowe made the night's mix CD, WFMU's Todd-O-Phonic Todd was the Night 1 post-show DJ, and proceeds benefited The Attic Youth Center.

Yo La Tengo are asking everyone to please mask up for these Bowery shows.

Currently, the only Hanukkah show you can still get tickets for is December 24 (Christmas Eve) but Yo La Tengo usually release more tickets during the week so if you want to go to one, keep checking.

You can get Yo La Tengo albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

SETLIST: Yo La Tengo @ Bowery Ballroom 12/18/2022 (via Frank & Earthy)

Seven Day Weekend (Doc Pomus) (sung as “Eight Day Weekend”) (with CJ Camerieri & Mike McGinnis on horns)

Moby Octopad (with CJC & MM)

Before We Run > (with CJC & MM)

She May, She Might >

Tiny Birds

Aselestine (with CJC)

Eight Candles (Sam Elwitt) (with CJC & MM)

Or Thousands of Prizes (Lambchop) (with Kurt Wagner on vocals, CJC & MM)

Season of the Shark

The Ballad of Red Buckets

Styles of the Times

Some Kinda Fatigue

Sugarcube

Ohm

Point That Thing Somewhere Else (The Clean) (with Mark Ibold on bass)

*(encore)*

Long Gone (The Customs) (with Peter Greenberg on guitar & vocals)

I Smell A Rat (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller) (with Barrence Whitfield on vocals, Steve Lagrega on saxophone, & PG)

One Bad Stud (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller) (with BW, SL, & PG)

Shopping For Clothes (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller) with BW, KW, SL, & PG)