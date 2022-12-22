Yo La Tengo paid tribute to the Ramones with Marky Ramone at Hanukkah Night 4 (setlist, video)

It was Ramones Night on Wednesday at Bowery Ballroom, aka Night 4 of Yo La Tengo's 2022 Hanukkah celebration. They opened their set with an instrumental cover of "Blitzkrieg Bop" and their encore was all Ramones covers with Marky Ramone on drums and Tommy Kenny, aka the voice of Spongebob Squarepants, singing. They played "Rockaway Beach," "Can't Make it On Time," "I Wanna Be Sedated," "Loudmouth," "Sheena is a Punk Rocker," and the Ronettes' "Be My Baby."

Tom Kenny, who is also a Mr. Show alum, was the evening's MC as Kenzie Matthews. The night began with a set from Angel Dean & Sue Garner, who have played in a few groups together and apart over the last 40 years (and released Gardenia together this year), and they were joined by Greg Peterson and Cheryl Kingan on guitar and sax, respectively.

Peterson and Kingan also joined Yo La Tengo for a good chunk of their set, which included "Pass the Hatchet, I Think I’m Goodkind," "Out the Window," "Apology Letter," "Periodically Double or Triple" and more, as well as covers of songs by The Velvet Underground and Serge Gainsbourg. Angel Dean and Sue Garner came out to sing "Ice Tea" by Garner's old band, The Shams. Check out the setlist via Jesse Jarnow's Frank N Earthy blog, below.

Aparna Nancherla was the night's comedian, Dawn Richard made the Night 4 mix CD, and proceeds benefited Sunset Spark.

There are five nights of Yo La Tengo Hanukkah 2022 left, and currently all the shows are sold out, but in years past the band have released tickets during the week, so keep checking.

SETLIST: Yo La Tengo @ Bowery Ballroom 12/21/2022 (Hanukkah Night 4)

via Frank N Earthy

Blitzkrieg Bop (instrumental) (The Ramones)

Stockholm Syndrome

Little Eyes (with Greg Peterson on guitar/keyboards)

Walking Away From You (with Cheryl Kingan on baritone saxophone/percussion & GP)

Today Is The Day (with CK & GP)

Ice Tea (The Shams) (with Angel Dean & Sue Garner on vocals, CK & GP)

Je T’Aime… moi non plus (Serge Gainsbourg) (with AD, SG, CK, & GP)

Tears Are In Your Eyes (with CK & GP)

Apology Letter

Periodically Double or Triple (acoustic)

For You Too

Out the Window

Double Dare

Pass the Hatchet, I Think I’m Goodkind

I Found A Reason (Velvet Underground)

*(encore)*

Rockaway Beach (The Ramones) (with Marky Ramone, the real one, on drums & Tom Kenny on vocals)

Can’t Make It On Time (The Ramones) (with MR & TK)

Be My Baby (Jeff Barry/Ellie Greenwich/Phil Spector) (with MR & TK)

I Wanna Be Sedated (The Ramones) (with MR & TK)

Loudmouth (The Ramones) (with MR & TK)

Sheena Is A Punk Rocker (The Ramones) (with MR & TK)