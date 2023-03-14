Yo La Tengo played Nashville in drag in protest of new Tennessee law

Yo La Tengo's 2023 tour hit Nashville on Monday night, and for the second half of their set, Ira Kaplan and James McNew came out in drag. While they didn't specifically mention the new Tennessee law restricting drag performances, it was a clear protest of it. As reported by The Tennessean, Kaplan came out in a wig, makeup and a red dress, while McNew was wearing a shawl and a sun hat. Check out out a few Instagram pics and Yo La Tengo's Basement East setlist below.

The bill is part of legislation signed into law by TN governor Bill Lee that prohibits "adult-oriented entertainment" on public property, specifically mentioning "male and female impersonators," limiting them to age-restricted venues.

Yo La Tengo play Basement East again tonight and hit NYC on Saturday for a sold-out show at Brooklyn Steel.

SETLIST: Yo La Tengo @ Basement East 3/13/2022

Set 1:

Sinatra Drive Breakdown

Tonight’s Episode

Can't Forget

Aselestine

Don't Have to Be So Sad

I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry (Hank Williams cover)

Apology Letter

Here You Are

Miles Away

Set 2 (James and Ira in drag):

This Stupid World

Let's Save Tony Orlando's House

Stockholm Syndrome

Beanbag Chair

Fallout

Drug Test

Nothing to Hide

Sugarcube

Ohm

The Story of Yo La Tango

Encore:

Point That Thing (The Clean cover) (with Matt Swanson)

I'll Be Your Mirror (The Velvet Underground cover)

Yellow Sarong (The Scene Is Now cover)