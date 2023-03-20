Yo La Tengo played quiet and loud at Brooklyn Steel (pics, setlist)

Yo La Tengo are wrapping up their This Stupid World tour this week and made a stop in their NYC stomping grounds on Saturday night at Brooklyn Steel. This was "An Evening With" show -- no opener -- featuring two sets, the first one quiet and the second one loud. "Quiet" opened with "Sinatra Drive Breakdown" off the new album, and also included "Deeper in Movies," "Tonight's Episode," "Swing for Life," and more. "Loud" opened with This Stupid World's title track and included "Moby Octopad," "Autumn Sweater," "Ohm," "Blue Line Swinger" and more.

The band's encore featured three NYC covers: Information's "Let's Compromise" (which they recorded for 1987's New Wave Hot Dogs), Blondie's "Dreaming" and The Velvet Underground's "Sunday Morning." Check out the full setlist, photos by P Squared, and video from Brooklyn Steel, below.

Earlier in the tour, Yo La Tengo played Nashville in drag to protest Tennessee's new law restricting drag performances.

SETLIST: Yo La Tengo @ Brooklyn Steel 3/18/2023

Set 1:

Sinatra Drive Breakdown

Tonight’s Episode

Swing for Life

Until It Happens

Aselestine

The Crying of Lot G

Nowhere Near

Deeper Into Movies

Miles Away

Set 2

This Stupid World

Moby Octopad

Stockholm Syndrome

Shades of Blue

Fallout

The Story of Jazz

Autumn Sweater

Double Dare

Ohm

Blue Line Swinger

Encore:

Let's Compromise (Information cover)

Dreaming (Blondie cover)

Sunday Morning (The Velvet Underground cover)