Yo La Tengo played quiet and loud at Brooklyn Steel (pics, setlist)
Yo La Tengo are wrapping up their This Stupid World tour this week and made a stop in their NYC stomping grounds on Saturday night at Brooklyn Steel. This was "An Evening With" show -- no opener -- featuring two sets, the first one quiet and the second one loud. "Quiet" opened with "Sinatra Drive Breakdown" off the new album, and also included "Deeper in Movies," "Tonight's Episode," "Swing for Life," and more. "Loud" opened with This Stupid World's title track and included "Moby Octopad," "Autumn Sweater," "Ohm," "Blue Line Swinger" and more.
The band's encore featured three NYC covers: Information's "Let's Compromise" (which they recorded for 1987's New Wave Hot Dogs), Blondie's "Dreaming" and The Velvet Underground's "Sunday Morning." Check out the full setlist, photos by P Squared, and video from Brooklyn Steel, below.
Earlier in the tour, Yo La Tengo played Nashville in drag to protest Tennessee's new law restricting drag performances.
SETLIST: Yo La Tengo @ Brooklyn Steel 3/18/2023
Set 1:
Sinatra Drive Breakdown
Tonight’s Episode
Swing for Life
Until It Happens
Aselestine
The Crying of Lot G
Nowhere Near
Deeper Into Movies
Miles Away
Set 2
This Stupid World
Moby Octopad
Stockholm Syndrome
Shades of Blue
Fallout
The Story of Jazz
Autumn Sweater
Double Dare
Ohm
Blue Line Swinger
Encore:
Let's Compromise (Information cover)
Dreaming (Blondie cover)
Sunday Morning (The Velvet Underground cover)