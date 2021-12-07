Yo La Tengo playing City Winery NYC on New Year’s Eve (BV Presale & win tix!)

Yo La Tengo just wrapped up 2021 Hanukkah run and they're already getting ready for another holiday. The band have announced they'll play NYC's City Winery on New Year's Eve.There are early (7 PM) and late (10 PM) shows, and you can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale NOW: use the password BVNYE. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Thursday, December 9 at 3 PM ET.

We're also giving away a pair of standing room tickets to both shows. Fill out the form below for your chance to win.

The band's only other announced live dates are opening for Sylvan Esso in Durham, NC in May, and the 2022 Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona. All dates are listed below.

Yo La Tengo City Winery



Yo La Tengo - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

12/31/2021 - NYC - City Winery (early and late shows)

05/20/22 Durham, NC Historic Durham Athletic Park US

06/02/22 Barcelona Primavera Sound festival ES

