Yo La Tengo playing FREE SummerStage show in Central Park on Friday

Yo La Tengo were scheduled to play a free show at SummerStage in Central Park on September 1, but ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ida, it was rescheduled to this Friday, October 1. The forecast is thankfully looking clear for that day, and the show, which also features support from Mountain Movers and Amanda Nazario, is on. Gates open at 5 PM, and you can find more information HERE.

There are just a few shows left this SummerStage season, including Joyce Manor on Thursday, September 30 (tickets) and Kenny Beats and friends on Saturday, October 2 (tickets).

Yo La Tengo, meanwhile, are headed to the West Coast after their SummerStage show, for dates in San Francisco, Sonoma, Portland, Seattle, and more. After that, they head overseas in November for some UK shows. See all of their upcoming dates below.

YO LA TENGO: 2021-2022 TOUR

10/01/21 New York, NY Central Park Summerstage US

10/11/21 San Francisco, CA The Chapel US

10/12/21 San Francisco, CA The Chapel US

10/13/21 Grass Valley, CA Grass Valley Center for the Arts US

10/15/21 - 10/16/21 Sonoma, CA Huichica festival US

10/18/21 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom US

10/19/21 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom US

10/20/21 Seattle, WA The Crocodile US

11/16/21 Bath Komedia UK

11/17/21 Canterbury Gulbenkian UK

11/19/21 London Royal Festival Hall UK

06/02/22 Barcelona Primavera Sound festival ES