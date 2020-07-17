Yo La Tengo release new LP ‘We Have Amnesia Sometimes’ (listen), announce livestream shows

On Monday, Yo La Tengo finally joined Bandcamp and began sharing recordings from recent freeform jams done in their practice space. They've released one every day this week, and today's is a nine-minute piece of gorgeous ambience titled "Ira searches for the slide, sort of (Friday)."

The five recordings shared on Bandcamp this week all also make up a new EP titled We Have Amnesia Sometimes which is out now and will be released on vinyl in October via Matador. (Order yours.) You can stream the whole thing, and read a note about it from the band, below.

To celebrate, Yo La Tengo will play two ticketed livestream shows -- Saturday, July 18 at 9 PM EDT and Sunday, July 19 at 1 PM EDT -- under the name "We Have Amnesia Live." The sets will be "unique 30-45 minute performances of music generated in the 'formless' style of the Amnesia recordings." Tickets will be $10 and all proceeds from the event will benefit the Brennan Center For Justice, "a nonpartisan law and policy institute fighting for democracy to ensure our elections are fair, to end mass incarceration, and to preserve civil liberties."

Yo La Tengo are reissuing Electr-o-pura for its 25th anniversary in September, and also appear on Matmos' upcoming triple album.