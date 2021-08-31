Yo La Tengo reschedule this week’s SummerStage show due to weather
Yo La Tengo's free show in SummerStage in Central Park on Wednesday (9/1) has been rescheduled to Friday, October 1, "due to the likelihood of severe weather." The new date will still feature openers Mountain Movers and DJ Amanda Nazario. SummerStage notes that "as a reminder, patrons must be fully vaccinated to enter SummerStage in Central Park."
Yo La Tengo's tour will now start September 17 in Holyoke, MA and includes stops in Providence, Philly, Jersey City, the Woodsist Festival in Accord, NY, and then West Coast dates in October, including the Huichica fest in Sonoma, and shows in Portland and Seattle. All dates are listed below.
The band are now "requiring proof of vaccination upon arrival at all our shows. Venue staff will have to do the same, including all stage hands and engineers. The three of us and our crew are already vaccinated, and we will get tested before the tour begins and while on tour. Refunds will be available for anyone unhappy with this requirement who purchased tickets. We would prefer that everyone in attendance wear masks, and will be watching for and taking seriously any change in guidelines that happen between now and our shows."
Yo La Tengo - 2021 / 2021 Tour Dates
09/17/21 Holyoke, MA Gateway City Arts US
09/18/21 Providence, RI Columbus Theatre US
09/19/21 Fairfield, CT The Warehouse US
09/21/21 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer US
09/22/21 Arden, DE Arden Gild Hall US
09/24/21 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall US
09/25/21 Accord, NY Woodsist festival US
10/01/21 NYC SummerStage at Central Park
10/13/21 Grass Valley, CA Grass Valley Center for the Arts US
10/15/21 - 10/16/21 Sonoma, CA Huichica festival US
10/18/21 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom US
10/19/21 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom US
10/20/21 Seattle, WA The Crocodile US
11/16/21 Bristol SWX UK
11/17/21 Canterbury Gulbenkian UK
11/19/21 London Royal Festival Hall UK
06/02/22 Barcelona Primavera Sound festival ES