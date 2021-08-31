Yo La Tengo reschedule this week’s SummerStage show due to weather

Yo La Tengo's free show in SummerStage in Central Park on Wednesday (9/1) has been rescheduled to Friday, October 1, "due to the likelihood of severe weather." The new date will still feature openers Mountain Movers and DJ Amanda Nazario. SummerStage notes that "as a reminder, patrons must be fully vaccinated to enter SummerStage in Central Park."

Yo La Tengo's tour will now start September 17 in Holyoke, MA and includes stops in Providence, Philly, Jersey City, the Woodsist Festival in Accord, NY, and then West Coast dates in October, including the Huichica fest in Sonoma, and shows in Portland and Seattle. All dates are listed below.

The band are now "requiring proof of vaccination upon arrival at all our shows. Venue staff will have to do the same, including all stage hands and engineers. The three of us and our crew are already vaccinated, and we will get tested before the tour begins and while on tour. Refunds will be available for anyone unhappy with this requirement who purchased tickets. We would prefer that everyone in attendance wear masks, and will be watching for and taking seriously any change in guidelines that happen between now and our shows."

Yo La Tengo - 2021 / 2021 Tour Dates

09/17/21 Holyoke, MA Gateway City Arts US

09/18/21 Providence, RI Columbus Theatre US

09/19/21 Fairfield, CT The Warehouse US

09/21/21 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer US

09/22/21 Arden, DE Arden Gild Hall US

09/24/21 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall US

09/25/21 Accord, NY Woodsist festival US

10/01/21 NYC SummerStage at Central Park

10/13/21 Grass Valley, CA Grass Valley Center for the Arts US

10/15/21 - 10/16/21 Sonoma, CA Huichica festival US

10/18/21 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom US

10/19/21 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom US

10/20/21 Seattle, WA The Crocodile US

11/16/21 Bristol SWX UK

11/17/21 Canterbury Gulbenkian UK

11/19/21 London Royal Festival Hall UK

06/02/22 Barcelona Primavera Sound festival ES