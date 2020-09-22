Yo La Tengo share “Bleeding” from new EP

Yo La Tengo release new EP Sleepless Night on October 9 which is mostly covers, but does feature new original, "Bleeding." They've just shared that one, a gorgeous, hushed song that's as much atmosphere as melody. Listen to that below.

Sleepless Night also features covers of songs by The Byrds, The Delmore Brothers, Bob Dylan, Ronnie Lane, and The Flying Machine. The artwork is by Yoshitomo Nara, and the record was originally released as one side of an LP included within a limited-edition catalogue for the LACMA exhibition of Nara's work.

