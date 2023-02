Yo La Tengo share “Sinatra Drive Breakdown,” playing free NYC record release show this week

Yo La Tengo release new album This Stupid World on Friday, and just ahead of that they've shared one last early taste. "Sinatra Drive Breakdown" is an ode to NJ and finds the band in droney/noisy mode. Check that out below.

To celebrate the release of the album, Yo La Tengo will perform live at WNYC's The Greene Space on Friday (2/10) as part of a live broadcast of Alison Stewart's show All of It. That happens at noon and is free to attend. More details are here.

Yo La Tengo's 2023 tour starts February 15 in Seattle and includes a NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on March 18. All dates are listed below.

YO LA TENGO - 2023 TOUR DATES

Fri, Feb 10 - NYC - The Greene Space

Wed, Feb 15 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

Thu, Feb 16 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

Fri, Feb 17 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo SOLD OUT

Sun, Feb 19 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom SOLD OUT

Mon, Feb 20 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom SOLD OUT

Wed, Feb 22 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore SOLD OUT

Fri, Feb 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore SOLD OUT

Sat, Feb 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom SOLD OUT

Sun, Feb 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom SOLD OUT

Mon, Feb 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom SOLD OUT

Thu, Mar 9 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle SOLD OUT

Fri, Mar 10 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle SOLD OUT

Sat, Mar 11 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

Mon, Mar 13 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Tue, Mar 14 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Thu, Mar 16 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater SOLD OUT

Fri, Mar 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Sat, Mar 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Sun, Mar 19 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

Tue, Mar 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls

Wed, Mar 22 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom SOLD OUT

Fri, Mar 24 - Chicago, IL – Metro SOLD OUT

Sat, Mar 25 - Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

Sun, Mar 26 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Mon, Apr 10 - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia

Wed, Apr 12 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

Thu, Apr 13 - Bristol, UK - SWX

Fri, Apr 14 - London, UK - The London Palladium

Sun, Apr 16 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

Tue, Apr 18 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

Wed, Apr 19 - Rotterdam, NL – LantarenVenster SOLD OUT

Thu, Apr 20 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefaehrlich

Fri, Apr 21 - Copenhagen, DK - Bremen Teater SOLD OUT

Sun, Apr 23 - Cologne, DE - Gloria Theatre

Mon, Apr 24 Prague, Czech Republic - MEETFACTORY

Tue, Apr 25 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt

Thu, Apr 27 - Paris, FR - La Cigale

Sat, Apr 29 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo

Sun, Apr 30 - Murcia, ES - WARM UP Festival

Tue, May 2 - Madrid, ES – Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío

Wed, May 3 - Bilbao, ES - Santana 27

Thu, May 4 – Bordeaux, FR – Rockschool Barbey