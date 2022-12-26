Yo La Tengo wrapped up Hanukkah 2022 with Sun Ra Arkestra & more (setlist, video)

Yo La Tengo wrapped their Hanukkah 2022 run at Bowery Ballroom on Sunday night, which this year also happened to be Christmas Day. It was a night of old friends, with Sun Ra Arkestra, led by 98-year-old Marshall Allen, and Todd Barry, both of whom have appeared at many YLT Hanukkahs, opening the night. Except Todd Barry tested positive just before the show, after the night's poster had been been put up inside Bowery Ballroom, so comedian Carol Montgomery was the last minute substitution.

Members of Sun Ra Arkestra joined Yo La Tengo during a good chunk of their set, including a cover of Daniel Johnston's "Speeding Motorcycle" and Sun Ra's "Dreaming" and "Nuclear War" which closed out the main set. (The Platters' "Christmas Time" opened the set.) As they do every year, the band managed not to repeat a song across the eight shows, and the final night also included "Autumn Sweater," "Let's Save Tony Orlando's House," and "More Stars Than There Are in Heaven."

For the encore, Yo La Tengo played covers of Big Star's "Take Car," Jefferson Airplane's "3/5 of a Mile in 10 Seconds" and The Velvet Underground's "I Can't Stand It" belore, as is tradition, they brought out Ira's mom, Marilyn Kaplan, to cover Anita Bryant's "My Little Corner of the World." Setlist and a few fan pictures and video are below.

Hanukkah Night 8's mix CD was made by DJ Stashu and proceeds benefited Word of Life International.

Check out recaps and setlists of all eight night of Yo La Tengo Hanukkah 2022.

Yo La Tengo will release new album This Stupid World is out February 10 and their 2023 tour hits Brooklyn Steel on March 18.

yo la tengo night 7 poster sun ra todd barry loading...

SETLIST: Yo La Tengo @ Bowery Ballroom 12/25/2022 (Hanukkah Night 8) (via)

Christmas Time (The Platters cover)

Autumn Sweater

Let's Save Tony Orlando's House

The Point of It

Forever

Alyda

Nowhere Near

Five-Cornered Drone (Crispy Duck)

Upside-Down

Speeding Motorcycle (Daniel Johnston cover)

Dreaming (Sun Ra cover)

And the Glitter Is Gone

Emulsified (Rex Garvin and the Mighty Cravers cover)

More Stars Than There Are in Heaven (Doo Wop version)

Nuclear War (Sun Ra cover)

Encore:

Take Care (Big Star cover)

3/5 of a Mile in 10 Seconds (Jefferson Airplane cover)

I Can't Stand It (The Velvet Underground cover)

My Little Corner of the World (Anita Bryant cover)