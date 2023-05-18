Yo La Tengo’s Ira Kaplan throwing first pitch at upcoming Mets / Phillies game
Yo La Tengo are big Mets fans -- it's baked into their name. If you didn't know, from Wikipedia:
During the 1962 season, New York Mets center fielder Richie Ashburn and Venezuelan shortstop Elio Chacón found themselves colliding in the outfield. When Ashburn went for a catch, he would scream, “I got it! I got it!” only to run into Chacón, who spoke only Spanish. Ashburn learned to yell, “¡Yo la tengo! ¡Yo la tengo!” instead. In a later game, Ashburn happily saw Chacón backing off. He relaxed, positioned himself to catch the ball, and was instead run over by left fielder Frank Thomas, who understood no Spanish and had missed a team meeting that proposed using the words “¡Yo la tengo!” as a way to avoid outfield collisions. After getting up, Thomas asked Ashburn, “What the heck is a Yellow Tango?”
So it's exciting news that Yo La Tengo's Ira Kaplan is going to get to throw out the first pitch at the Mets / Phillies game at Citi Field on June 1. This should happen around 1 PM Eastern. "Photographic evidence to follow (or not, depending on how it goes)," YLT say.
Not long after that thrilling moment, Yo La Tengo will head out on their summer tour, beginning with a sold out show at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on June 9. All dates are listed below.
Yo La Tengo - 2023 Tour Dates
Jun 9, 2023 Jersey City, NJ, US White Eagle Hall
Jun 10, 2023 Washington, DC, US The Atlantis
Jun 11, 2023 Washington, DC, US 9:30 Club
Jun 13, 2023 Portland, ME, US State Theatre
Jun 14, 2023 South Deerfield, MA, US Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing Company
Jun 15, 2023 Montreal, QC, Canada Théâtre Corona
Jun 16, 2023 Toronto, ON, Canada Phoenix Concert Theatre
Jun 18, 2023 Boston, MA, US Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens
Jun 19, 2023 Boston, MA, US Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens
Jun 21, 2023 Homer, NY, US Center for the Arts of Homer
Jun 22, 2023 Detroit, MI, US Majestic Theatre
Jun 23, 2023 Kalamazoo, MI, US Bell's Beer Garden
Jun 24, 2023 Chicago, IL, US Metro
Jun 26, 2023 Knoxville, TN, US Bijou Theatre
Jun 27, 2023 Birmingham, AL, US Saturn
Jun 28, 2023 Atlanta, GA, US Variety Playhouse
Aug 12, 2023 Oslo, Norway Tøyenparken