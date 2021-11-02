YOB announce tour (4 nights in NYC included), releasing ‘Atma’ deluxe edition (pre-order)

Post-metal great YOB are heading out on tour in the US this winter and spring. They play a few West Coast dates in December, followed by a four-night NYC run in February, and they're joined by True Widow for more West Coast shows in March. They're also on the lineup for the 2022 edition of Fire in the Mountains fest, happening in Wyoming in July and curated by Enslaved's Ivar Bjornson. See all dates below.

The NYC shows happen at Saint Vitus on February 20, 21, 22 and 23. Openers for those are still to be announced, and tickets go on sale Friday 11/5 at 11 AM ET.

YOB have also announced a newly mixed and remastered edition of their 2011 album, Atma. It's out on vinyl on April 8 via Relapse, and you can pre-order it on oxblood/gold double vinyl HERE.

Vocalist and guitarist Mike Scheidt says, "When we first recorded Atma, our aim was to have a raw production, lo-fi and punk, and we did get that sound. Over the years, though, we wondered what it would be like to have Billy Barnett remix Atma, allowing him to give it Gung Ho Studio’s scope and thunder, as he has on The Illusion Of Motion, The Unreal Never Lived, Clearing The Path To Ascend, and Our Raw Heart. Due to our busy schedules, this idea sat on the back burner but when the pandemic hit, we had the time to not only approach the project, but approach it with this goal: to keep everything in Jeff Olsen’s amazing raw-punch production while having Billy make it volume-wide and monolithic in detail and space. We’re thrilled with the result, and hope you will be too!"

YOB's last album was 2018's excellent Our Raw Heart. Stream it below.

YOB: 2021-2022 TOUR

12/11 Bellingham, WA Structures Brewing

12/21 Portland, OR Doug Fir

12/22 Portland, OR Doug Fir

2/20 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus Bar

2/21 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus Bar

2/22 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus Bar

2/23 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus Bar

3/17 Sacramento, CA Harlow's*

3/18 Santa Cruz, CA Felton*

3/19 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall*

3/20 Los Angeles, CA 1720*

3/21 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick*

3/22 Tucson, AZ Club Congress*

3/23 Albuquerque, NM Sister*

3/24 Denver, CO Marquis Theater*

3/25 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

7/22-7/24 Moran, WY Fire In The Mountains Fest

* - w/ True Widow

