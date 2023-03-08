YOB announce tour with Cave In and Pallbearer (on separate dates)

Doom/sludge lifers YOB have announced a tour with two amazing openers, Cave In on the first leg and Pallbearer on the second. It surrounds YOB's appearances at Modified Ghost Festival, Northwest Terror Fest, and Oblivion Access. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday (3/10) at noon Eastern.

NYC gets two shows, June 12 & 13 at Le Poisson Rouge. Night one is with Cave In and night two is with Pallbearer. All dates are listed below.

YOB's latest album is 2018's Our Raw Heart. Cave In released their new album Heavy Pendulum last year. Pallbearer have had a new one in the works for a while.

YOB -- 2023 Tour Dates

Sun 5/21 - Vancouver, BC - Modified Ghost Festival

Thu 5/25 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest

Fri 5/26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

Sat 5/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Sun 5/28 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater*

Tue 5/30 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club*

Wed 5/31 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown*

Thu 6/01 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck*

Fri 6/02 - Little Rock, AR - Mutants Of The Monster Fest*

Sat 6/03 - Murfreesboro, TN - Hop Springs*

Sun 6/04 - Louisville, KY - Portal*

Tue 6/06 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall*

Wed 6/07 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall*

Thu 6/08 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar*

Fri 6/09 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts*

Sat 6/10 - Boston, MA - Middle East (downstairs)*

Mon 6/12 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge*

Tue 6/13 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge #

Wed 6/14 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry #

Thu 6/15 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall #

Fri 6/16 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell) #

Sat 6/17 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues #

Sun 6/18 - Austin, TX - Oblivion Access Festival #

Tue 6/20 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister #

Wed 6/21 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile #

Thu 6/22 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick #

Fri 6/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom #

Sat 6/24 - Oakland, CA - 3rd & Castro #

* = w/Cave In

# = w/Pallbearer