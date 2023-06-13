YOB played Le Poisson Rouge with Cave In (night 1 pics & setlist)

Doom/sludge lifers YOB are in the midst of their spring tour, which hit NYC on Monday night (6/12) for the first of two shows at Le Poisson Rouge. Check out pictures from their set by The Tinfoil Biter, and their setlist, below.

Cave In opened last night's show (stay tuned for pictures of them), while Pallbearer and Gnaw open tonight's -- tickets are still available.

Invisible Oranges caught YOB's Chicago show earlier this month, where they said the band, joined by new drummer Dave French, didn't miss a beat. Read their review HERE.

Cave In were also just added to Botch's NJ and Boston reunion shows.

SETLIST: YOB @ LE POISSON ROUGE

Ball of Molten Lead

Nothing to Win

Pain of I

Catharsis

Adrift in the Ocean

Quantum Mystic