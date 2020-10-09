Yola shares benefit single “Hold On” ft. Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow, more

Soulful country artist Yola released her debut album, Walk Through Fire, in 2019 via Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound label, racking up a handful of Grammy nominations in the process. Now she's back with "Hold On," a new benefit single for MusiCares and the National Bail Out Collective. It features Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby, aka half of The Highwomen, whose self-titled debut she appears on, as well as Jason Isbell on electric guitar and Sheryl Crow on piano, and you can hear it below.

"'Hold On' is a conversation between me and the next generation of young black girls," Yola says. "My mother’s advice would always stress caution, that all that glitters isn’t gold, and that my black female role models on TV are probably having a hard time. She warned me that I should rethink my calling to be a writer and a singer...but to me that was all the more reason I should take up this space. 'Hold On' is asking the next gen to take up space, to be visible and to show what it looks to be young, gifted and black."

Yola appears on this Saturday's (10/10) episode of Austin City Limits, and coming up in 2021 she has a headlining show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on May 11 scheduled (tickets), as well as dates with Chris Stapleton.