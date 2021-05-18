Yonatan Gat announces ‘Visuæls’ NYC summer residency ft. Jaimie Branch, Thor Harris & more

Former Monotonix leader Yonatan Gat has announced a new project called Visuæls which will have him collaborating with a variety of musicians "of various traditions" across a summer residency at Brooklyn's The Sultan Room on May 22, June 26, July 17 and August 21.

The lineups will be different at each show, but the May 22 show has Yonatan playing with Guinean guitar legend Mamady Kouyaté (Bembeya Jazz, Mandingo Ambassadors), Avishag Cohen Rodrigues (Cumgirl8) and Mamady Kourouma (Mandingo Ambassadors). Boundary-pushing trumpet player and International Anthem artist Jaimie Branch will open the night with a solo set. Tickets are on sale.

Other collaborators who will appear at future Visuæls residency shows include Innov Gnawa on the 6/26 show, Eastern Medicine Singers, Oliver Ackermann (A Place to Bury Strangers), Thor Harris,, and Ryan Olson (Gayngs). Stay tuned for details on the other shows.