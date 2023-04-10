Yondr is throwing another phone-free fest in NY (2023 lineup w/ U.S. Girls, Madison McFerrin, more)

Yondr, the company behind the pouches that store cellphones at live shows where phones are banned (like Misfits and Jack White) is bringing back its phone-free music festival for a 2023 edition. Over Yondr happens on June 16-18 in Greenville, NY, with a lineup featuring U.S. Girls, Miss Grit, Kate Davis, Kweku Collins, Madison McFerrin, and more. See it in full on the poster below.

Organizers explain, "All phones will be secured in Yondr pouches that will remain in attendees’ possession upon entering the festival grounds. You will be able to access your device in designated phone-use areas. Please note: reception is spotty, so give your friends and family a heads up." The festival maintained the same policy last year at their first edition.

Tickets are available now.