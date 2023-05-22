You Could Play Japanese Breakfast in the ‘Crying at H Mart’ Movie

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast's acclaimed 2021 memoir Crying in H Mart is being adapted into a film, and they're looking for someone to play Michelle. She posted an open casting call to her Instagram story, which reads, "ISO 18-25 year old Korean American to play the role of Michelle in the film adaptation of the #1 NYTimes Bestseller Crying in H Mart. Please send a creative video introduction that includes where you're located. Submissions: hmartopencallcasting@gmail.com."

Will Sharpe, whose credits include starring in season two of The White Lotus; writing, directing, and starring in 2016's Flowers; write and directing 2021 Amazon Prime film The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, and directing 2021 HBO Max miniseries Landscapers, will direct the film. Stay tuned for more details.

Japanese Breakfast also has shows coming up, including festival dates (Adjacent, Hopscotch, Ohana, Summerfest, Osheaga, and more), an NYC headlining show (Radio City Music Hall on October 5), dates supporting Phoenix and Beck, and more. See all dates below.

JAPANESE BREAKFAST: 2023 TOUR

May 28, 2023 Adjacent Festival Atlantic City, NJ

Jun 2, 2023 Primavera Sound Barcelona, Spain

Jun 8, 2023 Primavera Sound Festival Porto, PT

Jun 9, 2023 Primavera Sound Madrid Madrid, Spain

Jun 11, 2023 Best Kept Secret Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

Jun 15, 2023 - Jun 17, 2023 B-Sides Festival Lucerne, CH

Jun 17, 2023 La Prima Estate Lucca, Italy

Jun 23, 2023 La Magnifique Society Reims, FR

Jun 24, 2023 Siren's Call Music & Culture Festival Luxembourg, LU

Jun 27, 2023 Roundhouse London, England *

Jun 30, 2023 Roskilde Festival Roskilde, Denmark

Jul 1, 2023 Lollapalooza Stockholm Stockholm, Stockholm County

Jul 7, 2023 Summerfest Milwaukee, WI

Jul 9, 2023 The Salt Shed Chicago, IL #

Jul 10, 2023 The Salt Shed Chicago, IL #

Aug 4, 2023 - Aug 6, 2023 Osheaga Festival Montreal, QC

Aug 8, 2023 Viejas Arena San Diego, CA ^

Aug 11, 2023 Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ ^

Aug 12, 2023 Michelob ULTRA Arena Las Vegas, NV ^

Aug 15, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO ^

Aug 16, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO ^

Aug 19, 2023 Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR %

Aug 20, 2023 Woodland Park Zoo Seattle, WA %

Aug 25, 2023 - Aug 27, 2023 Beach Road Weekend Martha's Vineyard, MA

Aug 25, 2023 - Aug 26, 2023 Ghost Ranch Music Festival Abiquiu, NM

Sep 7, 2023 - Sep 9, 2023 Hopscotch Music Festival Raleigh, NC

Sep 28, 2023 Walt Disney Concert Hall Los Angeles, CA @

Sep 29, 2023 Ohana Fest Dana Point, CA

Oct 1, 2023 Treeline Music Festival Columbia, MO

Oct 5, 2023 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY @

* w/ Indigo De Souza

# w/ Andy Shauf

^ w/ Beck & Phoenix

% w/ Built to Spill

@ w/ Ichiko Aoba