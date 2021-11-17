Young Dolph shot & killed at 36: Report

Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis this afternoon, law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX13. He was 36 years old. Maurice Hill, owner of South Memphis bakery Makeda's Butter Cookies, told FOX13 that Dolph was buying cookies in the shop, around 1 PM, when someone drove up and shot him. Information about the shooter is not currently known.

Earlier this year, Young Dolph released the PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi compilation, his second Dum and Dummer album with Key Glock, and a deluxe edition of his 2020 album Rich Slave. We included Rich Slave on our list of the best rap albums of 2020.

Dolph was born Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr. Rest in peace.