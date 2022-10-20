Young Fathers announce new album ‘Heavy Heavy,’ share “I Saw”

Genre-blurring Scottish trio Young Fathers have announced their first album since 2018's Cocoa Sugar. Heavy Heavy comes out February 3 via Ninja Tune (pre-order). Today they shared austere single "I Saw" with an evocative music video directed by Austrian-Nigerian filmmaker David Uzochukwu. "I Saw" is dark and ominous, and powerfully loud. Young Fathers write:

It’s a big bully with shite down their leg, still swaggering. That pamphlet through your door blaming the establishment and immigrants for everything going wrong. The stench of long-dead empire, trudging along, a psychological hammer to your head in every step. The delusion.

The album will also include previously-released single "Geronimo." Bandmate Kayus Bankole says of album title Heavy Heavy, “You let the demons out and deal with it. Make sense of it after.” Listen to "I Saw," and check out the album art and track list for Heavy Heavy, below.

The Young Fathers Heavy Heavy loading...

Heavy Heavy Tracklist

1. Rice

2. I Saw

3. Drum

4. Tell Somebody

5. Geronimo

6. Shoot Me Down

7. Ululation

8. Sink Or Swim

9. Holy Moly

10. Be Your Lady