Young Fathers are back, share new single “Geronimo”

Scottish trio Young Fathers are back with their first new music since 2018's Cocoa Sugar. Like pretty much everything they do "Geronimo" defies easy categorization -- dark and sinewy, soulful and alluring. It's out now via Ninja Tune.

“It’s a track about contrast, because life is contrast - pushing through, giving up, all at the same time," say the group. "Wanting everything and then wanting nothing, then wanting everything again. It’s kind of reflective of where we are at the moment, trying to remember how to do this again."

They add, "It’s the tenderness in toil, we had expelled a bunch of stuff with a lot of drive and wilder energy beforehand but this one had focus. It widened the scope again for us personally, that’s where the real high comes from. We grew another arm. We surprised ourselves. So coming back with a track called ‘Geronimo’ feels quite fitting. Just the 3 of us again, but still in a fucking basement.”

Young Fathers are calling "Geronimo" a stand-alone single, but it's also the first fruits of a "uninhibited, open-ended studio session," so stay tuned for more. Listen to "Geronimo" below.