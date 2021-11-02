Young Guv (Fucked Up’s Ben Cook) preps new double LP, touring – listen to “Lo Lo Lonely”

Ben Cook, who until very recently was in Fucked Up, is back with his powerpop alter ego Young Guv, and has a double album, GUV III & IV, planned for next year. It's being released in two parts, with GUV III dropping March 11 via Run For Cover Records (US) and Hand Drawn Dracula (Canada). He's just shared the first single, "Lo Lo Lonely," a crunchy, harmony-laden earworm in the Big Star/Teenage Fanclub tradition. You can watch the video for it below.

Young Guv is on tour with Narrow Head starting Thursday (11/4) in Birmingham, AL, and they'll hit Brooklyn for a show at Market Hotel on November 12. The tour wraps in in Austin on 11/23 and all dates are listed below.

GUV III tracklist:

1. Couldn't Leave You If I Tried

2. It's Only Dancing

3. Lo Lo Lonely

4. Only Wanna See U Tonite

5. Good Time

6. Take Up All My Time

7. But I Ain't Got U

8. Same Old Fool

9. She Don't Cry For Anyone

10. Scam Likely

11. April Of My Life

Young Guv - 2021/2022 Shows:

11/04/21 Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records *

11/05/21 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

11/06/21 Nashville, TN @ High Watt *

11/08/21 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle *

11/09/21 Richmond, VA @ The Camel *

11/10/21 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

11/12/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel *

11/13/21 Cambridge, MA @ Hardcore Stadium *

11/14/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club *

11/15/21 Syracuse, NY @ The Vineyard *

11/16/21 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary *

11/17/21 Cleveland, OH @ Now That's Class *

11/18/21 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *

11/19/21 Lake Saint Louis, MO @ Sink Hole *

11/20/21 Memphis, TN @ Growlers *

11/21/21 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street OKC *

11/22/21 Dallas, TX @ Cheapsteaks

11/23/21 Austin, TX @ Yellow Jacket Social Club

03/23/22 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen

03/24/22 Arhus C, Denmark @ Atlas

03/25/22 Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

03/26/22 Warszawa, Poland @ Chmury

03/27/22 Prague, Czech Republic @ Cross Club

03/28/22 Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus Berlin

03/29/22 Koln, Germany @ MTC Club

03/30/22 Paris, France @ Supersonic

03/31/22 Bruxelles, Belgium @ Le Botanique

04/01/22 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

04/03/22 Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert

04/04/22 Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

04/06/22 Liverpool, UK @ Jacaranda Records Phase 1

04/07/22 Manchester, UK @ Yes

04/09/22 London, UK @ The Lexington

* w/ Narrow Head