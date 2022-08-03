Young Jesus announce new album ‘Shepherd Head,’ share song ft. Tomberlin

Young Jesus have announced a followup to 2020's Welcome to Conceptual Beach (and this year's Bandcamp-exclusive EP to raise money for abortion funds), Shepherd Head, due September 16 via Saddle Creek (pre-order). Here's some background on the album via press release:

Shepherd Head, which comes following the tragic death of Rossiter's close friend, is a dramatic departure for the band, it delves deeper into the themes that have always fascinated the artist – love, loss, and God – approached in a completely new direction. It’s a record of growth and exploration, pushing forward into the future with hope while still holding the pain and regrets of the past, seeking a balance for the present. When recording the album, John opted for something completely different. He opened up the songwriting process, relying on collaboration and improvisation. Instead of the band’s usual method of months-long rehearsal before cranking out an album live in the studio in less than a week, Rossiter used found sounds, recording random people on the street, experimenting with white noise, piecing together scraps of songs from voice memos.

“I would pitch things down an octave and add strange reverb,” says Rossiter. “If a dog barked, I would isolate it and make it part of a beat. I recorded a voice singing on the street just walking by a storefront and autotuned it. Some guitar parts are just mistakes from voice memos that I chopped, stitched, and looped. I used sounds of rivers, people walking, friends talking. It was a lot of fun. I didn’t care about the fidelity of the recording. Whatever wanted to be in came in.”