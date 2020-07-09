Young Jesus announce new album ‘Welcome to Conceptual Beach,’ share “Root and Crown”

Young Jesus have announced a followup to 2018's very good The Whole Thing Is Just There . It's called Welcome to Conceptual Beach and it comes out August 14 via Saddle Creek ( pre-order ).

Young Jesus have a built a reputation for long, stretched-out, jammy indie rock songs, but first single "Root and Crown" is a concise, two minute and 52 second indie folk song, and John Rossiter's harmony-backed vocals sound sweeter than ever. It almost reminds me a little of Beirut, but still done in a way that's uniquely Young Jesus. Listen below.