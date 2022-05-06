Young Jesus surprise-release EP to benefit abortion fund

Young Jesus have been relatively quiet since releasing their 2020 album Welcome to Conceptual Beach, but they just surprise-released a new Bandcamp-exclusive EP for Bandcamp Friday, Love For A New Century. The whole thing was produced, mixed, and performed by band leader/founder John Rossiter, and he says that these are "tunes released for a one day EP," and adds, "In light of recent events, all proceeds go to Midwest Access Coalition." It's an intimate, crackling, lo-fi collection of songs -- much rawer than their recent studio albums -- and there's a lot of great stuff on here. Listen below.