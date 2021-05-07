Young M.A announces new project ‘Off The Yak,’ shares “Hello Baby” ft. Fivio Foreign

Brooklyn rapper Young M.A has announced a new project, Off The Yak, due May 21 via her own M.A Music. It features the previously released title track and "Successful," as well as the just-released "Hello Baby" which features Fivio Foreign. Check out all three singles and the tracklist below. That's the artwork above.

Tracklist

1. Successful (produced by NY Bangers)

2. Friendly Reminder (produced by IAMTASH & Jai Beats)

3. Hello Baby feat. Fivio Foreign (produced by Mike Zombie)

4. Henny’d Up (produced by NY Bangers)

5. Don Diva feat. Rubi Rose (produced by JayUncut & Sounds From Ikey)

6. Nasty ft Max Yb (produced by Benjamin Lasnier)

7. Big Steppa (produced by Mike Zombie)

8. Klub Stories feat. Wap5tar (produced by Vetty)

9. Maaan (produced by NY Bangers)

10. Yak Thoughts (produced by NY Bangers)

11. Off the Yak (produced by NY Bangers)