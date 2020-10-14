Young Marble Giants’ ‘Colossal Youth’ gets 40th anniversary deluxe reissue

Welsh post-punk group Young Marble Giants were only together for two years, releasing one album -- 1980's Colossal Youth -- and a few singles/EPs, but their minimal sound continues to be an influence today. (Kurt Cobain listed Colossal Youth as one of his favorite albums, and Hole covered "Credit in the Straight World" on Live Through This.) Colossal Youth is getting a 40th anniversary edition via Domino on November 27 -- a double disc set, with the original album on the first disc, and the second comprised of tracks from the Testcard EP, the "Final Day" single, demos and more. The 29 tracks here are pretty much everything Young Marble Giants ever did.

The reissue also comes with a DVD of their November 1980 performance at NYC's Hurrah, which was their last-ever US show. (They would break up not too long after.) You can watch their performance of "Final Day" from that Hurrah show, and listen to Colossal Youth, below.

You can watch Young Marble Giants' Vancouver show from that same tour in our recent roundup of classic '80s post-punk concert videos.

Tracklisting:

1. Searching For Mr Right

2. Include Me Out

3. The Taxi

4. Eating Noddemix

5. Constantly Changing

6. N.I.T.A.

7. Colossal Youth

8. Music For Evenings

9. The Man Amplifier

10. Choci Loni

11. Wurlitzer Jukebox

12. Salad Days

13. Credit In The Straight World

14. Brand – New – Life

15. Wind In The Rigging

16. Have Your Toupee Ready

17. The Man Shares His Meal With His Beast

18. Hayman

19. Loop The Loop

20. Ode To Booker T

21. Final Day

22. Radio Silents

23. Cakewalking

24. This Way

25. Posed By Models

26. The Clock

27. Clicktalk

28. Zebra Trucks

29. Sporting Life

Tracks 16-19 from Salad Days; 20 from Is The War Over compilation; 21-23 from “Final Day” single; 24-29 from Testcard EP

DVD – Live at Hurrah, New York, November 1980

1. N.I.T.A.

2. Choci Loni

3. Radio Silents

4. Music For Evenings

5. Colossal Youth

6. Credit In The Straight World

7. Brand – New – Life

8. Include Me Out

9. Wurlitzer Jukebox

10. Cakewalking

11. Final Day

12. Salad Days

13. Searching For Mr Right