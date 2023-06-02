Young Miko recruits Jowell y Randy for new single “ID” (watch the video)

Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko has been on fire lately. She has a standout appearance on Feid's recent hit "Classy 101," she's got her own great new single "Lisa" out, and now she just released her second single of 2023, "ID." This one features reggaeton vets Jowell y Randy. It's a fusion of rap, reggaeton, and EDM, and it's a hard-hitting banger that keeps Young Miko's momentum going. Listen and watch the Joshua “Shot” Rivera-directed video below.

Having just played Chicago's Sueños Festival, Young Miko also begins the US leg of her 'Trap Kitty World Tour' (named after her 2022 EP of the same name) in Providence tonight (6/2). That hits Queens' La Boom on June 9 and The Bronx's Salsa Con Fuego on June 10. All dates are listed below.

Young Miko -- 2023 US Tour Dates

June 2 - The Strand Ballroom & Theatre - Providence, RI

June 3 - Centro Nightclub - Lawrence, MA

June 9 - La Boom Northern Blvd - Woodside, NY

June 10 - Salsa Con Fuego - Bronx, NY

June 11 - Elegance United Banquet Hall - Hartford, CT

June 15 - Enigma Night Club - Raleigh, NC

June 16 - Vibras Nightclub - Tampa, FL

June 18 - Perfectos Lounge - Orlando, FL