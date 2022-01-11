Young Prisms announce first album in a decade, share “Honeydew”

San Francisco shoegazers Young Prisms reactivated last year after nearly a decade away and they've now just announced Drifter, their first album since 2012's In Between. The album was produced by Shaun Durkan of Weekend and will be out March 25 via Fire Talk.

The album contains last year's "Yourside" single and they've just released new single "Honeydew," a beautiful slice of hazy dreampop with a mile-wide, smile-inducing chorus. "Growing up, my grandmother would tell me that honeydew was her favorite melon," says vocalist Stefanie Hodapp. "I was never fully convinced. I usually preferred cantaloupe and quite frankly thought she was full of shit because everyone knows cantaloupe tastes better. Clearly this was more of a pitch to her unwilling granddaughter. 'Honeydew' (the song) is about looking back on life and wishing for more, as if it wasn’t right or good enough. Hoping for a time machine to change history. Somehow that stubborn grandmother analogy makes sense now. A honeydew life won't ever be a cantaloupe life, but it's okay and can be just as satisfying if you accept it for what it is."

You can watch the video for "Honeydew," which was co-directed Hodapp and bandmate Gio Betteo and inspired by Antonioni and Goddard, below.

Tracklist:

1. Above Water

2. Yourside

3. Honeydew

4. This Time

5. Violet

6. If Ever Now

7. Melt Away

8. Outside Air

9. Self Love

10. Months Ago

11. Around

12. Flight