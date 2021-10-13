Young Prisms are back with first new music in a decade: listen to “Yourside”

San Francisco shoegazers Young Prisms, who released two excellent albums in the early 2010s on Kanine Records, took an extended hiatus but are now back with us and have just announced their singing with Fire Talk Records. With the news comes a new song, "Yourside," which is their first new music in a decade. It finds Young Prisms picking up right where they left off, with gossamer guitars lifting things to the heavens, with just a little post-rock expanse.

"'Yourside' is written through the perspective of someone comforting a grieving soul who has experienced a devastating loss and letting them know that they're supported," say the band. It's a welcome return and you can listen to "Yourside" below.

No word on an album yet, or a tour. Stay tuned.