Young Thug played ‘SNL,’ brought out Travis Barker, Gunna, Nate Ruess (watch)

Young Thug was this week's musical guest on Saturday Night Live just one day after releasing new album, Punk. Travis Barker was behind the drum kit for single "Tick Tock" as well as Punk's "Love You More" which also had fun.'s Nate Ruess and Gunna on hand. Watch those performances below.

Rami Malek, who is in new James Bond film No Time to Die, was this week's host and his sketches included vying with Kenan Thompson for the lead role in a Prince biopic directed by Jordan Peele that also features a surprise appearance by 007 himself, Daniel Craig, and country pop video with Pete Davidson about the current hottest TV show in the world, Squid Game. Watch those below as well.

Next week on SNL (10/23), Brandi Carlile is the musical guest with former SNL cast member and current Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis as host.